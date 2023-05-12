10/11 Can Care-a-Van returns June 5-9

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska food pantries need donations to help fill their shelves and you can help them reach their goals by participating in the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van June 5-9.

List of stops:

Monday, June 5: Ainsworth, Sutton, and Superior

Tuesday, June 6: Aurora, Nebraska City, Lexington, Neligh, and Ord

Wednesday, June 7: Beatrice, Geneva, and Grand Island

Thursday, June 8: Columbus, Crete, Seward, and York

Friday, June 9: Geneva and Hastings

View the full list of stops, times and most needed items below.

The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van has been helping to feed Nebraskans since 1988. While much has changed over the past three decades, hunger has persisted in our communities. That need keeps Nebraskans coming out year after year to help stock the shelves of their local food pantries.

This event helps fill the shelves at the local food pantries for the entire year.

For the ninth year, Black Hills Energy is partnering with 10/11, sending teams to volunteer at stops along the route. “Partnering with 10/11′s Can Care-a-Van is a wonderful and fulfilling way to give back to the community,” said Quintin Gaddis, Director of Operations for Black Hills Energy. “Hunger is a worry that no family should have to experience, and no child should ever have to endure.”

Help feed Nebraska during the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van.

History of the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van:

The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van began in 1988, stemming from the national “Farm Aid” effort. It began as a 12-day food drive, but was shortened to a six-day drive in 1998. Since its creation, the Can Care-a-Van has visited numerous towns in Nebraska and northern Kansas. Last year, the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van collected 169,077 lbs. totaling over 5,852,837 over the past 35 years.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.