9-year-old recovering at hospital after being hit by off-duty sheriff’s deputy in NW Lincoln

(MGN)
By Laura Halm
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 9-year-old girl is in the hospital after being hit by a truck in Lincoln’s Highlands neighborhood while riding her bike Wednesday evening.

According to Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins, around 8 p.m., an off duty Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office employee accidentally hit the child riding her bike near NW 8th Street and W Jennifer Drive.

Chief Ewins said the LSO employee, identified as Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, was driving his personal vehicle at the time of the crash.

According to the LPD crash report, Houchin told investigators he was driving 20 mph on W Jennifer Drive and “looked down to his radio for a split second to change the station”. Houchin said that’s when he collided with a child riding a bicycle. The driver stated that she “came out of nowhere” and he didn’t see her before the impact.

LPD is conducting the investigation and no citations have been issued at this time.

According to Chief Ewins, LSO is conducting an internal investigation to determine if policies were violated and from there appropriate actions will be taken.

10/11 spoke with the child’s mother who said her daughter is in Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha with a brain bleed, skull fracture and concussion.

According to the girl’s mom, the 9-year-old is awake and the family is taking her recovery day by day, hour by hour.

The family said they expect to be at the hospital over the weekend while doctor’s manage the child’s pain.

Chief Ewins said neither drugs, nor alcohol is suspected.

Investigators are still looking to collect and review camera footage, as well as speak with witnesses.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Reyna was arrested for the 11th time after he was caught peering into someone’s window...
Lincoln ‘serial peeper’ arrested for 11th time
A driver was cited after police say she hit a building in central Lincoln while trying to turn...
Driver hits building in central Lincoln, causes $10,000 in damage
Ronald Harvey, 58, of Blair was last seen Wednesday, May 3, 2023, near DeSoto National Wildlife...
Missing Blair man found dead on wildlife refuge land in Nebraska
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride
Bennet woman loses $1,400 in phone scam

Latest News

A scam is using the address of a Hastings business as a front.
Scam website targets consumers by using Hastings address
Can Care-a-Van returns June 5-9
10/11 Can Care-a-Van returns June 5-9
Events happening this weekend in Lincoln
Good News Friday 5-12-2023
Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning