9-year-old recovering at hospital after being hit by off-duty sheriff’s deputy in NW Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 9-year-old girl is in the hospital after being hit by a truck in Lincoln’s Highlands neighborhood while riding her bike Wednesday evening.

According to Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins, around 8 p.m., an off duty Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office employee accidentally hit the child riding her bike near NW 8th Street and W Jennifer Drive.

Chief Ewins said the LSO employee, identified as Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, was driving his personal vehicle at the time of the crash.

According to the LPD crash report, Houchin told investigators he was driving 20 mph on W Jennifer Drive and “looked down to his radio for a split second to change the station”. Houchin said that’s when he collided with a child riding a bicycle. The driver stated that she “came out of nowhere” and he didn’t see her before the impact.

LPD is conducting the investigation and no citations have been issued at this time.

According to Chief Ewins, LSO is conducting an internal investigation to determine if policies were violated and from there appropriate actions will be taken.

10/11 spoke with the child’s mother who said her daughter is in Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha with a brain bleed, skull fracture and concussion.

According to the girl’s mom, the 9-year-old is awake and the family is taking her recovery day by day, hour by hour.

The family said they expect to be at the hospital over the weekend while doctor’s manage the child’s pain.

Chief Ewins said neither drugs, nor alcohol is suspected.

Investigators are still looking to collect and review camera footage, as well as speak with witnesses.

