Animal Control reports 15 coyote sightings in Lincoln this year

Lincoln Animal Control is reminding residents to follow their recommendations when encountering a coyote.(Arizona's Family)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Coyotes are very active at this time of year and Lincoln Animal Control is reminding residents to follow their recommendations when encountering one.

Steve Beal, Animal Control Manager for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, said Animal Control has received 15 coyote related calls in 2023. A small dog was killed by a coyote in one confirmed incident.

During this season and in previous seasons, coyotes have been spotted in the Holmes Lake area.

“Coyote activity increases in the spring because they’re hunting for food to feed their young pups,” Beal said. “Coyotes are opportunists and can approach small domestic animals out of curiosity or as a potential meal. We recommend that pet owners watch their pets closely; don’t leave them unattended and keep dogs on a leash if they’re out for a walk.”

Animal Control is working to minimize problems with coyotes by:

  • Patrolling areas where coyotes have been reported
  • Talking to neighbor residents about coyotes and doing face-to-face education
  • Taking calls from the public regarding sighting locations, logging officer reports and analyzing coyote locations and movements

Beal also urged residents to follow these coyote encounter tips:

  • Do not feed coyotes under any circumstances. Feeding coyotes invites them into your space. The majority of cases where coyotes come within close proximity to people is due to people feeding coyotes.
  • Obey leash laws. An uncontrolled dog can lead to a coyote confrontation.
  • Keep sources of food away from wildlife, such as garbage, pet food, bird feeders, squirrel feeders (corn), brush piles, compost piles, and easy access to water. Brush piles harbor rodents and rabbits while bird feeders attract squirrels and rodents, all of which are food sources for coyotes. Keep all pets indoors at night, especially smaller dogs and cats.
  • If you do encounter a coyote, stay calm.

Contact Animal Control at 402-441-7900 or email animal@lincoln.ne.gov for any questions. You can also follow Animal Control on Facebook: @LincolnAnimalControl for any updates they might have.

