Events happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in the Capital City, here are a few ideas courtesy of the Friday Fast Facts compiled by “Visit Lincoln.”

JURASSIC QUEST

12-8pm Fri., 9am-8pm Sat., 9am-7pm Sun.; See website for ticket prices

Jurassic Quest is roaring into Lincoln! Jurassic Quest is the world’s largest, most popular dino event with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family. Observe the herd of life size animatronic dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus and T-Rex. There’s no better place to make pter-iffic memories this weekend. This event is at Lancaster Event Center, located at 4100 N. 84″ Street. For more information call (402) 441-6545 or visit www.jurassicquest.com/events/lincoln-ne.

CHICAGO

6pm Gates Open, 7pm Show Starts Fri.,; See website for ticket pricing

This Friday night..not “Saturday in the Park,” Chicago, the self-described “rock and roll band with horns”, is returning to Pinewood Bowl! Chicago has had 21 Top 10 singles, five consecutive Number One albums, 11 Number One singles and five gold singles. You don’t want to miss this show. This event is at Pinewood Bowl Theater, located at 3201 Coddington Avenue. For more information call (402) 904-4444 or visit https://pinewoodbowltheater.com/.

MOTHER’S DAY MARKET + BRUNCH

10am-3pm Sat.: Items for purchase

Here is something special to do with your mom. Head over to Roca Berry Farm for their 1st Annual Mother’s Day Shopping Market, hosted at the Creekside Barn. Visit their website to see a full list of vendors. This event is at Roca Berry Farm, located at 16531 S. 38th Street in Roca, NE. For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/212414181401648.

NEBRASKA RED WOLVES MOTHER’S DAY SHOWDOWN

Various hours Sat. & Sun.; See website for admission prices

Nebraska Red Wolves are hosting the very first 7v7 football tournament in Lincoln. There will be teams from surrounding states competing in this tournament. You might be wondering what is 7v7 football..it’s the hottest and most exciting youth sport in America. All play is non-contact, there are no offensive or defensive linemen, it’s played on a regulation field and all play starts on the 40 yard-line. This event is at Speedway Sports Complex, located at 345 Speedway Circle. For more information call (402) 310-3589 or visit www.facebook.com/NebraskaRedwolves.

SPRING PARADE OF HOMES

1-6pm Sun.; Free event

Every spring, the Home Builders Association of Lincoln organizes the Parade of Homes for the public. The Parade of Homes offers potential homebuyers a great opportunity to walk through brand-new homes and meet the builders. To see the homes that are on display, please visit their website for the Parade of Homes Guidebook. The Parade of Homes is taking place May 14-21. During the weekdays, houses are on display from 6-9pm and on the weekends from 1-6pm. This event is citywide. For more information call (402) 423-4225 or visit https://hbal.org/events/parade-of-homes/.

