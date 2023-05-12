Fox makes its way into home in northwest Lincoln

Fox kit found hiding in a toy room in northwest Lincoln
Fox kit found hiding in a toy room in northwest Lincoln(Lincoln Animal Control)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Animal Control said a fox kit made its way into a home in northwest Lincoln.

Animal Control said a Lincoln resident propped open a storm door as she brought in groceries from her car and that’s how the animal got inside.

Animal Control said the fox went upstairs and hid in the toy room. They eventually got him secured and took him to wildlife rescue.

Lincoln Animal Control wants to remind residents to not handle wildlife as they do bite. They suggest doing what this person did and call Lincoln Animal Control at 402-441-7900 for assistance.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Reyna was arrested for the 11th time after he was caught peering into someone’s window...
Lincoln ‘serial peeper’ arrested for 11th time
A driver was cited after police say she hit a building in central Lincoln while trying to turn...
Driver hits building in central Lincoln, causes $10,000 in damage
Ronald Harvey, 58, of Blair was last seen Wednesday, May 3, 2023, near DeSoto National Wildlife...
Missing Blair man found dead on wildlife refuge land in Nebraska
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride
Bennet woman loses $1,400 in phone scam

Latest News

Hearing aid at Christensen Hearing Analytics
Stimulating your brain with a hearing aid could help prevent dementia
Southwest 14th Street before paving
Stretch of SW 14th Street in Lancaster County re-opens Friday
A 9-year-old girl is in the hospital after being hit by a truck in Lincoln’s Highlands...
9-year-old recovering at hospital after being hit by off-duty sheriff’s deputy in Lincoln
child's bike
Child on bike hit by truck in Highland's neighborhood