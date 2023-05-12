Fox makes its way into home in northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Animal Control said a fox kit made its way into a home in northwest Lincoln.

Animal Control said a Lincoln resident propped open a storm door as she brought in groceries from her car and that’s how the animal got inside.

Animal Control said the fox went upstairs and hid in the toy room. They eventually got him secured and took him to wildlife rescue.

Lincoln Animal Control wants to remind residents to not handle wildlife as they do bite. They suggest doing what this person did and call Lincoln Animal Control at 402-441-7900 for assistance.

