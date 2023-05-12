Haymarket traffic to be restricted for Kenny Chesney concert

Kenny Chesney bringing ‘Here and Now 2022’ tour to Charlotte
Kenny Chesney bringing ‘Here and Now 2022’ tour to Charlotte(tcw-wbtv)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several streets in the Haymarket will be restricted on Saturday due to the Kenny Chesney concert.

The Lincoln Police Department said westbound traffic into the Haymarket from Ninth Street will be restricted at R Street, P Street, Q Street and the O Street access road.

Traffic restrictions will begin at 6 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to access the Haymarket on N Street or the Salt Creek Roadway/Pinnacle Bank Arena Drive.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Reyna was arrested for the 11th time after he was caught peering into someone’s window...
Lincoln ‘serial peeper’ arrested for 11th time
A 9-year-old girl is in the hospital after being hit by a truck in Lincoln’s Highlands...
9-year-old recovering at hospital after being hit by off-duty sheriff’s deputy in Lincoln
A driver was cited after police say she hit a building in central Lincoln while trying to turn...
Driver hits building in central Lincoln, causes $10,000 in damage
Ronald Harvey, 58, of Blair was last seen Wednesday, May 3, 2023, near DeSoto National Wildlife...
Missing Blair man found dead on wildlife refuge land in Nebraska
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride

Latest News

Joshua Larsen
Lincoln man sentenced to 19 years in prison for death of partner
Arbor Day Foundation plants 100 trees in Antelope Park
Arbor Day Foundation plants 100 trees in Antelope Park
Janiece Moton, 9, was hit by an off-duty sheriff's deputy on Monday, May 10
Mom of 9-year-old hit by truck talks about her recovery
‘Trees are so important’: Arbor Day Foundation plants 100 trees in Antelope Park
Arbor Day Foundation plants 100 trees in Antelope Park