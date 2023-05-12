Lincoln Lutheran High School announces head baseball coach

Logan Ryan, Lincoln Lutheran High School
By Abigail Carrera
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Lutheran High School announced Logan Ryan as the new head baseball coach.

According to Lincoln Lutheran, Ryan teaches Business, Personal Finance, and Accounting classes and is in his third year at Lincoln Lutheran.

Ryan was born and raised in Des Moines, IA attended Concordia University where he played on the baseball team from 2015-19. He later graduated and earned a degree in Secondary Education from the university.

Afterwards, Ryan was a varsity assistant baseball coach at Johnston High School in Johnston, IA from 2017-18 and 2020-22 and later began teaching at Lincoln Lutheran as a Business Educator in Fall 2020.

From 2020 to 2022, Ryan was an assistant baseball coach at Concordia University.

“I am so incredibly grateful for this opportunity to lead young men as we prepare for the inaugural season of Lincoln Lutheran baseball. God has provided many opportunities at Lincoln Lutheran and will continue to further ministry here at Lincoln Lutheran through the game of baseball. Thank you to my wife, to the Lincoln Lutheran administration and staff, and to the Lincoln Lutheran students and their families for their support as we look to pave the future for Lincoln Lutheran baseball,” Ryan said.

