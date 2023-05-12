Mom of nine-year-old hit by truck looking for answers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We are hearing from the mom of a Lincoln child who’s recovering from being hit on her bike this week by Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Ben Houchin in his personal vehicle.

The nine-year-old has spent the last couple of days in the hospital with serious head injuries.

Wednesday evening, Tiarrah Moton got a phone call a mom never wants to hear. She had just run around the block for an errand.

“Maybe less than five minutes and they called me and said that my daughter had been hit,” Moton said.

She rushed back to her home, in the Highlands area, and saw her daughter Janiece in an ambulance. Her bike was on the ground, bent out of shape.

“I just ran up the street,” Moton said. “And just she’s sitting on the back of the ambulance with my kids, all the other neighbor kids talking to the firefighter and she’s like, she’s not really crying. And I just think her like adrenaline was so high.”

According to the Lincoln Police Department’s accident report, Houchin was driving about 20 miles per hour on West Jennifer Street. Houchin told police he looked down at his radio and as he looked up he hit a child on a bike.

Houchin said he didn’t see her and that she “came out of nowhere”.

Moton said Janiece has a brain bleed, skull fracture, and shoulder fractures, among other injuries. She said now doctors are looking for a possibility of seizures because of how hard she hit her head.

“She has to be given a pretty strong dose of other medicines to be able to get the pain down,” Moton said. “Her pain has been pretty bad to where it’s causing her to shake.”

Janiece Moton, 9, was hit by an off-duty sheriff's deputy on Monday, May 10 (Courtesy: Tiarrah Moton)

Janiece was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The report also shows alcohol is not suspected at the time of the crash, and a test was not given.

Right now, no citation has been issued.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said Houchin has not been placed on administrative leave.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said in a statement to 10/11 Now: “We have not been provided with any information to indicate that Chief Deputy Houchin violated any LSO policies during this incident.”

10/11 Now also reached out to police to learn more about the investigation and if there are any potential charges Houchin could be facing. LPD said they are still investigating and they are looking for possible witnesses and gathering the same information they look for in all collisions resulting in serious injury.

Now, Janiece is in the hospital taking recovery day by day.

“Just feeling helpless, that I can’t make my daughter feel better. I can’t. The part that like, really breaks my heart is that she’s so bubbly and to see her just sad all the time, and just in pain,” Moton said. “It sucks because I’m the one that always makes my kids feel better. Like I’m always the one that puts a smile on their face. So it kills me that I can’t do it.”

