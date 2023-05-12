NSAA State Baseball Championship Highlights and Scores (Friday, May 12)
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA State Baseball Championship is underway at Werner Park near Papillion.
Due to severe weather on Friday, the first Class A State Baseball game was moved to a 9 a.m. start. There’s a possibility for severe storms in Omaha after 5 p.m.
FINAL: Millard West 10, GISH 0
FINAL: Creighton Prep 3, Gretna 1
