NSAA State Baseball Championship Highlights and Scores (Friday, May 12)

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA State Baseball Championship is underway at Werner Park near Papillion.

Due to severe weather on Friday, the first Class A State Baseball game was moved to a 9 a.m. start. There’s a possibility for severe storms in Omaha after 5 p.m.

FINAL: Millard West 10, GISH 0

FINAL: Creighton Prep 3, Gretna 1

NSAA Baseball Championship website

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Reyna was arrested for the 11th time after he was caught peering into someone’s window...
Lincoln ‘serial peeper’ arrested for 11th time
A 9-year-old girl is in the hospital after being hit by a truck in Lincoln’s Highlands...
9-year-old recovering at hospital after being hit by off-duty sheriff’s deputy in Lincoln
A driver was cited after police say she hit a building in central Lincoln while trying to turn...
Driver hits building in central Lincoln, causes $10,000 in damage
Ronald Harvey, 58, of Blair was last seen Wednesday, May 3, 2023, near DeSoto National Wildlife...
Missing Blair man found dead on wildlife refuge land in Nebraska
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride

Latest News

NSAA State Soccer Highlights & Scores (Friday, May 12)
Logan Ryan, Lincoln Lutheran High School
Lincoln Lutheran High School announces head baseball coach
Extended cut: Grand Island makes first state baseball appearance since 2019
Extended cut: Grand Island makes first state baseball appearance since 2019
soc
NSAA State Soccer Highlights (Thurs, May 11)