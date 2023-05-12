Severe thunderstorms possible Friday

Brad's Friday First Look Forecast
By Brad Anderson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A slow moving upper level low pressure system will move across the central plains on Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. Severe thunderstorms could develop by mid afternoon and continue into Friday evening in parts of northern and eastern Nebraska. Large hail and damaging winds will be the greatest threat, however, a few tornadoes will be possible as well. Saturday will be warm for southeastern Nebraska with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Mother’s Day will be cooler with clouds and scattered showers.

An enhanced risk of severe weather for parts of eastern and northern Nebraska Friday afternoon....
An enhanced risk of severe weather for parts of eastern and northern Nebraska Friday afternoon. Numerous severe storms possible with a few tornadoes as well.(KOLN)
There is a 5 to 10 percent chance of a tornado within 25 miles of a point or location.
There is a 5 to 10 percent chance of a tornado within 25 miles of a point or location.(KOLN)

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Highs will be in the 60s in western Nebraska to the low to mid 80s in southeast Nebraska. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Cool in western Nebraska and warm in eastern Nebraska.
Cool in western Nebraska and warm in eastern Nebraska.(KOLN)

Partly cloudy skies Friday night with a few lingering showers and t’storms. Lows in the 50s and 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Lows will generally be in the 50s Friday night.
Lows will generally be in the 50s Friday night.(KOLN)

Mix of clouds and sun on Saturday with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs in the 60s in western Nebraska to the 70s and lower 80s in central and eastern Nebraska.

Coolest temperatures will be in western Nebraska.
Coolest temperatures will be in western Nebraska.(KOLN)
Cooler temperatures on Sunday and Monday. Warmer temperatures return next week.
Cooler temperatures on Sunday and Monday. Warmer temperatures return next week.(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Reyna was arrested for the 11th time after he was caught peering into someone’s window...
Lincoln ‘serial peeper’ arrested for 11th time
A driver was cited after police say she hit a building in central Lincoln while trying to turn...
Driver hits building in central Lincoln, causes $10,000 in damage
Ronald Harvey, 58, of Blair was last seen Wednesday, May 3, 2023, near DeSoto National Wildlife...
Missing Blair man found dead on wildlife refuge land in Nebraska
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement

Latest News

Mild and muggy this morning with areas of drizzle and isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Brad's Friday First Look Forecast
Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday
Our thunderstorm threat continues through Friday
Showers and Thunderstorms Remain Possible Tonight and Friday
Thursday Evening Forecast Update
Slight risk of severe weather in south central and southwest Nebraska. Scattered severe...
Shower and thunderstorm chances continue Thursday