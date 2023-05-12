Stimulating your brain with a hearing aid could help prevent dementia

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two common experiences that come with aging is hearing loss and dementia, and studies show there might be a link between the two.

Recent studies show people who have hearing loss have a higher chance of developing dementia. The theory is, as somebody loses their hearing, they become isolated as they aren’t able to communicate with people easily. In turn, that can result in losing the ability to stimulate the brain.

Around eight percent of dementia cases can tie back to hearing loss, according to a recent study. Local doctors say this means hearing aids can be a key to preventing dementia.

“If you take away that controllable variable of not hearing, then those eight percent of people have a much lower risk of developing dementia,” Aaron Robinson, and ENT at CHI Health said.

Dr. Robinson said around the age of 60 or 70, people may experience a decline in hearing. He recommends people get their hearing tested as soon as this occurs since hearing and memory loss can sometimes go hand in hand. It’s even recommended by professionals to not get a memory test before a hearing test.

“I’ve seen, years ago, somebody get a diagnosis of dementia when all they had was hearing loss,” Roy Christensen, an audiologist at Christensen Hearing Analytics said.

Some people might think this is all an easy fix since hearing aids are readily available now, but in some cases running to your nearest drugstore to purchase a hearing aid is not always the answer.

“If you spend $800 on these over the counter hearing aids and you don’t solve your problem, how much money did you save? none,” Christensen said.

Even though these hearing aids can help with mild hearing loss cases, it is recommended to go to a hearing specialist to make sure you are getting the appropriate fix.

“Everybody’s hearing loss is going to be a little bit different. One person might have low pitched hearing loss, one person might have a high pitched or another complex iteration of that, and so we can customize hearing aids specifically for that patient,” Robinson said.

It’s important to note, people might still develop dementia, even if they do wear a hearing aid. However, in the studies conducted about this, the individuals that did develop dementia were more likely to not be wearing a hearing aid.

Medical professionals say the biggest takeaway is to not wait to get help if you think you might be experiencing a loss of hearing. A hearing test right away is a good baseline and a part of successful aging.

