Stimulating your brain with a hearing aid could help prevent dementia

Hearing aid at Christensen Hearing Analytics
Hearing aid at Christensen Hearing Analytics(Isabella Benson)
By Isabella Benson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two common experiences that come with aging is hearing loss and dementia, and studies show there might be a link between the two.

Recent studies show people who have hearing loss have a higher chance of developing dementia. The theory is, as somebody loses their hearing, they become isolated as they aren’t able to communicate with people easily. In turn, that can result in losing the ability to stimulate the brain.

Around eight percent of dementia cases can tie back to hearing loss, according to a recent study. Local doctors say this means hearing aids can be a key to preventing dementia.

“If you take away that controllable variable of not hearing, then those eight percent of people have a much lower risk of developing dementia,” Aaron Robinson, and ENT at CHI Health said.

Dr. Robinson said around the age of 60 or 70, people may experience a decline in hearing. He recommends people get their hearing tested as soon as this occurs since hearing and memory loss can sometimes go hand in hand. It’s even recommended by professionals to not get a memory test before a hearing test.

“I’ve seen, years ago, somebody get a diagnosis of dementia when all they had was hearing loss,” Roy Christensen, an audiologist at Christensen Hearing Analytics said.

Some people might think this is all an easy fix since hearing aids are readily available now, but in some cases running to your nearest drugstore to purchase a hearing aid is not always the answer.

“If you spend $800 on these over the counter hearing aids and you don’t solve your problem, how much money did you save? none,” Christensen said.

Even though these hearing aids can help with mild hearing loss cases, it is recommended to go to a hearing specialist to make sure you are getting the appropriate fix.

“Everybody’s hearing loss is going to be a little bit different. One person might have low pitched hearing loss, one person might have a high pitched or another complex iteration of that, and so we can customize hearing aids specifically for that patient,” Robinson said.

It’s important to note, people might still develop dementia, even if they do wear a hearing aid. However, in the studies conducted about this, the individuals that did develop dementia were more likely to not be wearing a hearing aid.

Medical professionals say the biggest takeaway is to not wait to get help if you think you might be experiencing a loss of hearing. A hearing test right away is a good baseline and a part of successful aging.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Reyna was arrested for the 11th time after he was caught peering into someone’s window...
Lincoln ‘serial peeper’ arrested for 11th time
A driver was cited after police say she hit a building in central Lincoln while trying to turn...
Driver hits building in central Lincoln, causes $10,000 in damage
Ronald Harvey, 58, of Blair was last seen Wednesday, May 3, 2023, near DeSoto National Wildlife...
Missing Blair man found dead on wildlife refuge land in Nebraska
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride
Bennet woman loses $1,400 in phone scam

Latest News

Fox kit found hiding in a toy room in northwest Lincoln
Fox makes its way into home in northwest Lincoln
Southwest 14th Street before paving
Stretch of SW 14th Street in Lancaster County re-opens Friday
A 9-year-old girl is in the hospital after being hit by a truck in Lincoln’s Highlands...
9-year-old recovering at hospital after being hit by off-duty sheriff’s deputy in Lincoln
child's bike
Child on bike hit by truck in Highland's neighborhood