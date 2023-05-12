Stretch of SW 14th Street in Lancaster County re-opens Friday

Southwest 14th Street before paving
Southwest 14th Street before paving(Lancaster County Engineer)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman announced Southwest 14th Street, just southwest of Lincoln, will be opening Friday afternoon.

Southwest 14th Street, between West Roca and West Bennet Road, is expected to be open at 3:30 p.m.

The new two-mile road, designed by the Lancaster County Engineering Department, has 8 inches of asphalt paving on a gravel road.

The project also included roadway grading, sub-grade preparation, shouldering, erosion control, and pavement markings.

Additionally, rumble strips were added to the edges of the pavement to notify drivers that they are about to leave the road, Lancaster County Engineering stated.

The project cost approximately $1.8 million.

Constructors Inc. was the contractor for this two-mile stretch of pavement.

“Having this section of roadway paved for Lancaster County is crucial to helping ease congestion and improving safety for the traveling public. In Addition, it’s another paved route for the traveling public to get from the southwest part of the county into Lincoln on paved roads,” Dingman said.

During paving
During paving(Lancaster County Engineer)
Laying asphalt
Laying asphalt(Lancaster County Engineer)

