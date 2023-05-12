Arbor Day Foundation plants 100 trees in Antelope Park

‘Trees are so important’: Arbor Day Foundation plants 100 trees in Antelope Park
‘Trees are so important’: Arbor Day Foundation plants 100 trees in Antelope Park(Ellis Wiltsey)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Arbor Day may have been two weeks ago, but the celebrations continued Friday at Antelope Park. It’s now the home to 100 freshly planted trees.

The Arbor Day Foundation plants millions of trees a year all around the globe, but its headquarters are in Lincoln. Employees, family members and the Lincoln Parks Department spent some time getting those different trees in the ground at one of Lincoln’s oldest parks.

“The trees are so important,” said Dan Lambe, Chief Executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Trees just do so much for us helping to clean our water, clean our air, shade our homes, increase our property values.”

The event was supposed to happen earlier this month, closer to the official Arbor Day Holiday in April, but the weather had pushed it back.

The foundation said it helps to keep Lincoln more sustainable by planting a diverse mix of trees.

