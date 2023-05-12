Wallace leads Huskers into Big Ten Tournament Semifinals

Highlights and postgame reaction from Nebraska's 1-0 win over Illinois at the Big Ten Softball Tournament.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Rhonda Revelle said it was the best performance of Courtney Wallace’s college softball career. The senior pitcher struck out four batters, while allowing just three hits. More importantly, Wallace kept Illinois off the scoreboard in a 1-0 victory that moves Nebraska into the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

The lone run of the game came in the first inning. Sydney Gray singled through the left side, which scored Katelyn Caneda. The freshman reached base with a double off the wall to lead off the inning.

The victory raises Nebraska’s record to 34-19.

The Huskers will face top-seeded Northwestern on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Eichelberger Field in Champaign, Illinois. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network.

