WATCH LIVE: Tornado Watch in effect across parts of north central, northeastern, and eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. across parts of north central, northeastern, and eastern Nebraska. A couple tornadoes, large hail up to the size of tennis balls, and scattered 70 MPH wind gusts will be possible with the strongest storms through Friday night.

Storms are expected to develop along a dry line and cold front across the area, with storms then rotating back to the north and northwest around a surface low pressure system that is pushing through the area. Storms that develop along the front should initially be discrete, but eventually will develop into clusters and push to the northeast into northeastern Nebraska by late Friday evening.

For Lincoln, the window for severe weather will be through the early evening hours, with the severe weather threat likely diminishing past 6 p.m. tonight.

