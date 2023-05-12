WATCH LIVE: Tornado Watch in effect across parts of north central, northeastern, and eastern Nebraska

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. across parts of north central, northeastern, and eastern Nebraska. A couple tornadoes, large hail up to the size of tennis balls, and scattered 70 MPH wind gusts will be possible with the strongest storms through Friday night.

Watch live severe weather coverage in the video player above.

Storms are expected to develop along a dry line and cold front across the area, with storms then rotating back to the north and northwest around a surface low pressure system that is pushing through the area. Storms that develop along the front should initially be discrete, but eventually will develop into clusters and push to the northeast into northeastern Nebraska by late Friday evening.

For Lincoln, the window for severe weather will be through the early evening hours, with the severe weather threat likely diminishing past 6 p.m. tonight.

Interactive Radar
Submit Weather Photos and Videos
Follow @1011_News on YouTube
Active Weather Alerts
10/11 Weather Cameras
1011now.com/weather

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Reyna was arrested for the 11th time after he was caught peering into someone’s window...
Lincoln ‘serial peeper’ arrested for 11th time
A driver was cited after police say she hit a building in central Lincoln while trying to turn...
Driver hits building in central Lincoln, causes $10,000 in damage
Ronald Harvey, 58, of Blair was last seen Wednesday, May 3, 2023, near DeSoto National Wildlife...
Missing Blair man found dead on wildlife refuge land in Nebraska
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride
Bennet woman loses $1,400 in phone scam

Latest News

Opponents of liquid carbon pipelines rally Nov. 9, 2022, in Cowles Commons in downtown Des...
Landowner battles against pipelines vary by state
Legitimate business in Hastings being used as a front for a scam website.
Scam website targets consumers by using Hastings address
Fox kit found hiding in a toy room in northwest Lincoln
Fox makes its way into home in northwest Lincoln
Hearing aid at Christensen Hearing Analytics
Stimulating your brain with a hearing aid could help prevent dementia