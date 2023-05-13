Mayor and City Council members to be sworn in Monday afternoon

Leirion Gaylor Baird gives her victory speech after being re-elected Lincoln's mayor.
Leirion Gaylor Baird gives her victory speech after being re-elected Lincoln's mayor.(10/11 NOW)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and four City Council members will be sworn in on Monday following the City Council Meeting.

According to the Office of the Mayor, the current City Council will have a short regular meeting at 3 p.m. that will adjourn, and a second meeting will immediately follow right after with the swearing in ceremonies for the newly elected officials. Mayor Gaylor Baird will then preside over the election of Council officers, and the new Council Chair will preside over recognition of past Council members and a short meeting.

Mayor Gaylor Baird was re-elected for a second four-year term during the Lincoln General Election on May 2.

The four Council members to be sworn in include:

  • James Michael Bowers, who was re-elected to the District 1 seat
  • Tom Duden will fill the District 2 seat vacated by Richard Meginnis
  • Justin Carlson will fill the District 3 seat vacated by Michelle Suarez
  • Brodey Weber will fill the District 4 seat vacated by Tammy Ward

Sändra Washington, Tom Beckius and Bennie Shobe are council members that will be continuing their terms.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 9-year-old girl is in the hospital after being hit by a truck in Lincoln’s Highlands...
9-year-old recovering at hospital after being hit by off-duty sheriff’s deputy in Lincoln
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 PM across parts of north central, northeastern, and...
Severe weather coverage in Nebraska
Local4 Meteorologist Travis Klanecky caught a tornado crossing a highway in northern Nebraska...
WATCH: Tornado caught on camera in Wheeler County
Janiece Moton, 9, was hit by an off-duty sheriff's deputy on Monday, May 10
Mom of 9-year-old hit by truck talks about her recovery
Fox kit found hiding in a toy room in northwest Lincoln
Fox makes its way into home in northwest Lincoln

Latest News

A Nebraska pig farm was hit by a severe storm on May 12, 2023
Severe weather impacts eastern Nebraska counties, destroys pig farm
5 women robbed at gunpoint in north Lincoln
Saturday High Temperatures
Mother’s Day Weekend Forecast: Spotty rain chances
A Husker athlete is back on his feet after an unexpected and life-threatening infection ended...
Husker wrestler recovering from life-threatening infection