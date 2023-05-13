Mayor and City Council members to be sworn in Monday afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and four City Council members will be sworn in on Monday following the City Council Meeting.

According to the Office of the Mayor, the current City Council will have a short regular meeting at 3 p.m. that will adjourn, and a second meeting will immediately follow right after with the swearing in ceremonies for the newly elected officials. Mayor Gaylor Baird will then preside over the election of Council officers, and the new Council Chair will preside over recognition of past Council members and a short meeting.

Mayor Gaylor Baird was re-elected for a second four-year term during the Lincoln General Election on May 2.

The four Council members to be sworn in include:

James Michael Bowers, who was re-elected to the District 1 seat

Tom Duden will fill the District 2 seat vacated by Richard Meginnis

Justin Carlson will fill the District 3 seat vacated by Michelle Suarez

Brodey Weber will fill the District 4 seat vacated by Tammy Ward

Sändra Washington, Tom Beckius and Bennie Shobe are council members that will be continuing their terms.

