Mother’s Day Forecast: Cooler with scattered showers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The unsettled weather pattern will continue as we round out the week and start a new one. Rain and regular thunderstorms are possible across the 1011 region, plus much cooler temperatures.

The low-pressure system that brought the severe weather on Friday will continue to move eastward out of the area on Sunday... thus we will see some rain and possibly a few rumbles of thunder across the 1011 region on the back end of the system. Rain and thunderstorm chances will be possible across the state throughout the day, but chances are widely scattered to scattered and will be light and quick in nature. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. High temperatures will be much cooler and only make it to the mid 50s to upper 60s for most of the area, but southeastern portions of the state will be warmer... in the 70s.

Scattered light rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible across the 1011 region. (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The better chance for rain and some isolated thunderstorms will be Sunday night for southeastern areas. No severe weather is expected. Scattered light rain showers will be possible throughout the state through the overnight too. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Rain chances continue to be spotty through the overnight with the better chance for rain and possibly a few rumbles of thunder in southeastern areas. (KOLN)

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Rain and thunderstorm chances continue for Monday too. The better chance for rain will be in the morning to early afternoon in southeastern areas. The remainder of the 1011 area will have the chance for isolated to scattered light rain showers throughout the morning and afternoon. Skies will dry up as we head into the dinner time hours. Monday will be a seasonally cool day thanks to rain and lots of cloud cover. High temperatures will only hit the 60s!

Rain chances possible mainly south of I-80 on Monday morning and afternoon. Spotty to isolated light showers across the rest of the 1011 region. (KOLN)

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

As we head into the next 7 days... temperatures will primarily remain above average in the 70s and 80s. The best chances for rain are Sunday and Monday with another slight chance Wednesday and Thursday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

