Mother’s Day Weekend Forecast: Spotty rain chances

Saturday Forecast
By Melissa Meeder
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scattered rain and thunderstorm chances continue for Mother’s Day Weekend. An isolated strong to severe storm possible for far northeastern Nebraska Saturday, no severe threat on Sunday.

A much quieter day is setting up for Saturday, but we will still have widely scattered to scattered rain and regular thunderstorm chances. Overall, it will be a partly to mostly cloudy day. Rain and regular thunderstorm chances will primarily be widely scattered to scattered for areas along and north of the I-80 corridor. An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm is possible in far northeastern areas with hail and damaging winds as the primary threats. High temperatures will span the 60s to the lower 80s... warmest in the east.

Widely scattered to scattered rain and thunderstorms possible along and north of I-80.
Widely scattered to scattered rain and thunderstorms possible along and north of I-80.(KOLN)
Isolated strong to severe storms possible in far northeastern Nebraska. Hail and damaging winds...
Isolated strong to severe storms possible in far northeastern Nebraska. Hail and damaging winds as the primary threat.(KOLN)
Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)

The chance for some scattered light rain and thunderstorms continues through the overnight hours for northern Nebraska, otherwise skies will be dry and mostly to partly cloudy elsewhere. Low temperatures will hangout in the 50s to lower 60s.

Spotty widely scattered to scattered rain chances possible
Spotty widely scattered to scattered rain chances possible(KOLN)
Sunday Morning Lows
Sunday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Sunday will be cooler and bring another chance for widely scattered to scattered rain chances across the 1011 region. Rain and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon to evening for southeastern areas. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be seasonally cool.... in the 50s to mid 70s.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms possible across the 1011 region.
Scattered rain and thunderstorms possible across the 1011 region.(KOLN)
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Reyna was arrested for the 11th time after he was caught peering into someone’s window...
Lincoln ‘serial peeper’ arrested for 11th time
A 9-year-old girl is in the hospital after being hit by a truck in Lincoln’s Highlands...
9-year-old recovering at hospital after being hit by off-duty sheriff’s deputy in Lincoln
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 PM across parts of north central, northeastern, and...
Severe weather coverage in Nebraska
Ronald Harvey, 58, of Blair was last seen Wednesday, May 3, 2023, near DeSoto National Wildlife...
Missing Blair man found dead on wildlife refuge land in Nebraska
A driver was cited after police say she hit a building in central Lincoln while trying to turn...
Driver hits building in central Lincoln, causes $10,000 in damage

Latest News

Until 9 PM for portions of eastern and northern Nebraska.
Severe thunderstorms possible Friday
Friday Evening - Severe Weather Update
Severe Weather Threat Diminishes
Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast
Friday Severe Weather Threat Breakdown
Friday Afternoon Forecast