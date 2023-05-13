Mother’s Day Weekend Forecast: Spotty rain chances

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scattered rain and thunderstorm chances continue for Mother’s Day Weekend. An isolated strong to severe storm possible for far northeastern Nebraska Saturday, no severe threat on Sunday.

A much quieter day is setting up for Saturday, but we will still have widely scattered to scattered rain and regular thunderstorm chances. Overall, it will be a partly to mostly cloudy day. Rain and regular thunderstorm chances will primarily be widely scattered to scattered for areas along and north of the I-80 corridor. An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm is possible in far northeastern areas with hail and damaging winds as the primary threats. High temperatures will span the 60s to the lower 80s... warmest in the east.

Widely scattered to scattered rain and thunderstorms possible along and north of I-80. (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in far northeastern Nebraska. Hail and damaging winds as the primary threat. (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The chance for some scattered light rain and thunderstorms continues through the overnight hours for northern Nebraska, otherwise skies will be dry and mostly to partly cloudy elsewhere. Low temperatures will hangout in the 50s to lower 60s.

Spotty widely scattered to scattered rain chances possible (KOLN)

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Sunday will be cooler and bring another chance for widely scattered to scattered rain chances across the 1011 region. Rain and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon to evening for southeastern areas. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be seasonally cool.... in the 50s to mid 70s.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms possible across the 1011 region. (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

