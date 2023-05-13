NSAA State Baseball Championship Highlights and Scores (Saturday, May 13)
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA State Baseball Championship is underway at Werner Park and Tal Anderson Field.
FINAL: Malcolm 9, Omaha Concordia 1
FINAL: Platteview 7, DC West 1
FINAL: Roncalli Catholic 7, Plattsmouth 0
Cent. City/ Full/ Cent. vs. Wayne, 7 p.m. - UNO Tal Anderson Field
FINAL: Elkhorn North 4, Platte Valley 0
FINAL: Beatrice 5, Gross Catholic 0
Norris vs. Skutt Catholic- 4p.m. -Werner Park
Wahoo/BN/LL vs. Elkhorn, 7 p.m. -Werner Park
