NSAA State Baseball Championship Highlights and Scores (Saturday, May 13)

The NSAA State Baseball Championship is underway at Werner Park and Tal Anderson Field.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA State Baseball Championship is underway at Werner Park and Tal Anderson Field.

FINAL: Malcolm 9, Omaha Concordia 1

FINAL: Platteview 7, DC West 1

FINAL: Roncalli Catholic 7, Plattsmouth 0

Cent. City/ Full/ Cent. vs. Wayne, 7 p.m. - UNO Tal Anderson Field

FINAL: Elkhorn North 4, Platte Valley 0

FINAL: Beatrice 5, Gross Catholic 0

Norris vs. Skutt Catholic- 4p.m. -Werner Park

Wahoo/BN/LL vs. Elkhorn, 7 p.m. -Werner Park

NSAA Baseball Championship website

