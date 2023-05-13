Police respond to shooting at Chadron State College

(WCAX)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHADRON, Neb. (KNOP) -Chadron Police are currently responding to an active shooter near Chadron State College. Officials advise residents to shelter in place until the incident is resolved.

Several individuals reported the sound of gunshots south of Chadron State College near C-Hill at 6 p.m. MT on Friday. According to officials, a man, armed with a rifle, was seen in the area dressed in dark clothing.

No individuals have been injured due to the shooting.

This situation is ongoing. Nebraska State Patrol and Dawes County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the current situation.

