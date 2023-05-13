Wake up the Beds returns to Sunken Gardens

By Isabella Benson
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The community came together on Saturday for an annual event at the Sunken Gardens called Wake up the Beds.

It’s an event that helps liven up the gardens for summer after putting them to bed back in November. At least 80 green thumbs worked hard to prepare the Sunken Gardens for the summer. The volunteers spent about an hour and a half planting various types of annuals and tropicals in the bottom half of the garden.

“It’s always great to have the support of the community behind this and to see them come out and take ownership of the garden,” said Zac Halley, gardener at Lincoln Parks and Recreation said.

Around 15,000 to 20,000 of those plants were added back into the garden. Staff said they were pleased with the turnout and are always happy to see some familiar faces.

“It’s great to see those same faces, to build a rapport with them,” Halley said. “When you are seeing the same faces, you kind of trust them that they know what they’re doing out there.”

Staff said this is a favorite time of year and a time for the community to come together as one to help Lincoln flourish.

“The Wake Up the Beds event for us it’s kind of the official start of the season, so it’s really exciting,” Maggie Stuckey-Ross, Director at Lincoln Parks and Recreation said. “We’re thrilled with all of the community members who came today.”

Lincoln Parks and Recreation hosts weekly events. One already started this Tuesday at 9 a.m. for Garden Gabs at the Sunken Gardens.

