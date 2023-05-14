Cool, gloomy and rainy start to the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The new week will start off on a seasonally cool, gloomy and rainy note. However, a much calmer weather pattern is in store for the coming days!

We will start the new week on a seasonally cool, gloomy and rainy note. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. The low pressure that brought severe weather on Friday is slowly moving out of the area and we will have the chance for precipitation on the back end of the system. Rain and a few regular thunderstorms will be possible in eastern areas mainly in the morning and into the afternoon hours and then slowly move out of the area. Central portions of the state will have more isolated to widely scattered shower activity in the morning. Then once the system starts to move out... cloud cover will slowly follow suit. However, due to the rain, cloud cover and north/northeasterly light breeze temperatures.... high temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s and lower 60s.

Rain and a few thunderstorms possible in eastern areas through the morning and afternoon hours. (KOLN)

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Rain chances and cloud cover will slowly bow out through the overnight hours. Low temperatures will fall to the 40s and lower 50s.

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Warmer and sunnier conditions return for Tuesday! Skies will be partly to mostly sunny and high temperatures will be back up into the low to mid 70s!

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Temperatures will warm back into the 80s by Wednesday and then fall back into the 70s for the remainder of the new week. This week will be more quiet than last! We’ll have the chance for rain Monday, Thursday and Friday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

