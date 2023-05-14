Dog bar to open in Lincoln’s Telegraph District

Two dog bars are set to open in Lincoln soon. Off Leash is one of the newest additions to...
Two dog bars are set to open in Lincoln soon. Off Leash is one of the newest additions to Lincoln’s Telegraph District where people and their furry friends can come hang out.(John Grinvalds)
By John Grinvalds
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two dog bars, Off Leash and Urban Hound, are set to open in Lincoln soon. Off Leash is one of the newest additions to the Telegraph District, where people and their furry friends can come hang out.

For Brandon Akert, it was time to throw man’s best friend a bone.

“Dogs have become more family than they are just a pet, you know?” Akert said. “They used to be outside, now they’re in the house, now they’re in the bedroom. I mean, they’re just progressing more and more and more.”

So why not a dedicated place where pets and their owners can come to mix and mingle.

“People are already bringing their dogs to bars,” Akert said. “I felt like it was time to give a bigger space and a bigger name to the concept of bringing a dog to a bar with you.”

Akert has had 8-year-old Tilly since she was a puppy, and spurred on by that love for dogs, he took over a building in the Telegraph District and turned it into a sprawling dog bar.

“As long as we’re creating this joyous environment, that’s going to fill my heart.”

It’s set to open on Memorial Day, and Brandon said he’s prioritizing safety.

“It’s a first for Lincoln, and I want to make sure we’re doing it right and safe first before we start adding additional challenges to what we’re already doing,” Akert said.

That includes training the staff, the so called paw patrol, on the warning signs of canine aggression, setting up a separate ‘non-leash,’ free roam area and a more traditional bar-style ‘leashed’ area and putting coyote rollers on the fences to prevent escapes.

Dogs will also need to be up to date on their vaccinations to enter.

Akert does recommend customers pre-register their dogs before coming, that will help get them in the place faster.

For more information, check out Off Leash’s website.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 women robbed at gunpoint in north Lincoln
A Husker athlete is back on his feet after an unexpected and life-threatening infection ended...
Husker wrestler recovering from life-threatening infection
Lincoln Police responded to a crash at 91st Street and Nebraska Parkway on Sunday.
Police respond to crash in southeast Lincoln
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Kenny Chesney bringing ‘Here and Now 2022’ tour to Charlotte
Haymarket traffic to be restricted for Kenny Chesney concert

Latest News

The National Weather Service offices in Nebraska have sent out survey teams to assess damage...
National Weather Service confirms 15 tornados
Police arrested a man who allegedly shot two women and fled the scene with a child Sunday...
Omaha Police: Suspect arrested after shooting 2 women, fleeing with child
Dog bar to open in Lincoln’s Telegraph District
Lincoln Police responded to a crash at 91st and Nebraska Parkway Sunday morning.
Police investigate crash in southeast Lincoln