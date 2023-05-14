Mayim Bialik leaves ‘Jeopardy!’ early due to writers’ strike

Actress Mayim Bialik decided not to host the final week of “Jeopardy!” Season 39 in solidarity...
Actress Mayim Bialik decided not to host the final week of “Jeopardy!” Season 39 in solidarity with the entertainment industry writers' strike.(Source: Sony Pictures Television)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actress and “Jeopardy!” co-host Mayim Bialik is showing her support for the entertainment industry writers’ strike.

Bialik decided not to host the final week of “Jeopardy!” Season 39 in solidarity with those striking. Her co-host, Ken Jennings, will take over the hosting duties for the week.

Officials say production on the game show is able to move forward because the questions were reportedly written before the strike began.

Members of the Writers Guild of America walked off their jobs May 2 after their contract with the major studios expired.

The last writers’ strike, which happened in 2007, lasted for 100 days.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 9-year-old girl is in the hospital after being hit by a truck in Lincoln’s Highlands...
9-year-old recovering at hospital after being hit by off-duty sheriff’s deputy in Lincoln
Local4 Meteorologist Travis Klanecky caught a tornado crossing a highway in northern Nebraska...
WATCH: Tornado caught on camera in Wheeler County
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 PM across parts of north central, northeastern, and...
Severe weather coverage in Nebraska
5 women robbed at gunpoint in north Lincoln
Janiece Moton, 9, was hit by an off-duty sheriff's deputy on Monday, May 10
Mom of 9-year-old hit by truck talks about her recovery

Latest News

Elon Musk confirmed that the new CEO for Twitter will be NBCUniversal’s Linda Yaccarino, an...
Elon Musk announces who will take over as Twitter CEO
Scattered light rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible across the 1011 region.
Mother’s Day Forecast: Cooler with scattered showers
Custer County - Anselmo Tornado Damage Survey
Tornado survey information from Friday, May 12th
The storm struck the unincorporated community of Laguna Heights near South Padre Island as most...
RAW: Texas residents sift through debris after tornado hits