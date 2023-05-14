Omaha Police: 2 women injured in shooting, suspect on the run with child

Omaha Police responded to a shooting that injured 2 people on Sunday, May 14, 2023
Omaha Police responded to a shooting that injured 2 people on Sunday, May 14, 2023(WOWT)
By Marlo Lundak
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for a man who allegedly shot two women Sunday morning.

According to Omaha Police, officers were called to the area of 36th and Parker Street at 10:25 a.m. Sunday for a shooting.

Officers arrived and found two adult women with gunshot wounds, apparently from a shotgun. The women were taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the suspect is a 40-year-old man. He allegedly took a 2-year-old female child with him and was last seen headed northbound. Police say they believe the child is the suspect’s daughter.

The relationship between the suspect and the victims is currently unclear. It’s also unclear if either victim is the mother of the child.

Police say this case is a potential kidnapping and they are actively looking for the suspect.

-

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 women robbed at gunpoint in north Lincoln
A Husker athlete is back on his feet after an unexpected and life-threatening infection ended...
Husker wrestler recovering from life-threatening infection
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Kenny Chesney bringing ‘Here and Now 2022’ tour to Charlotte
Haymarket traffic to be restricted for Kenny Chesney concert
Police respond to shooting at Chadron State College

Latest News

19-year-old woman seriously injured in Council Bluffs single-car crash
Lincoln Police responded to a crash at 91st Street and Nebraska Parkway on Sunday.
Lincoln Police responded to a crash at 91st Street and Nebraska Parkway on Sunday.
Police respond to crash in southeast Lincoln
5 women robbed at gunpoint in north Lincoln
5 women robbed at gunpoint in north Lincoln