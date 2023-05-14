Police investigate gun shots fired in west Kearney

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Police Department is investigating gunshots fired in west Kearney on Sunday.

According to KPD, officers received a report of gun shots fired near West 23rd Street between Ninth and 12th Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. When officers arrived, a man was contacted near West 23rd Street and Seventh Avenue suffering from an apparent stab wound to the leg.

Officers administered first aid at the scene and called for a rescue squad. The man was transported by EMS to CHI Good Samaritan Hospital Emergency Department with a serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located evidence of multiple gun shots in the area with several residential structures being struck by gun fire. Kearney Police Investigators and Crime Lab Specialists were called to the scene to process and collect evidence.

At this time there are no reports or evidence of anyone being struck by gun fire.

KPD said preliminary information indicates there was a disturbance inside a residence involving the subject contacted with the stab wound and an unknown group of individuals.

Police believe this is an isolated, targeted incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the community. No suspects have been identified.

Due to the proximity to UNK, Kearney Police have been in communication with UNKPD and Senior Leadership at UNK.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Kearney Police Department (308) 237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers (308) 237-3424, or through the See It Say It Send It App.

”I’m certain an incident involving gun fire is unsettling for members of our community,” said Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh. “I want to make it clear, this dangerous criminal behavior is unacceptable and irresponsible. Violent crime will not be tolerated in our community. Our Investigators will work tirelessly to identify and locate those responsible. As always, we appreciate any information from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or know the whereabouts of those involved.”

