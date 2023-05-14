Tornado survey information from Friday, May 12th

KOLN Weather Forecast
By Melissa Meeder
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The National Weather Service (NWS) offices in Nebraska have sent out survey teams to assess damage from the tornadoes that occurred on Friday, May 12th across the state. We will continue to update with the latest information as the NWS damage surveys trickle in over the next coming days.

Below is a list of graphics, in chronological order, for each tornado damage survey report including information on tornado rating, peak winds, start and end time, path length and width and reported damage. As mentioned above, we will continue to update with the latest information as it comes in.

Custer County - Anselmo Tornado Damage Survey
Custer County - Near Arnold Tornado Damage Survey
Custer County - Near Arnold Tornado Damage Survey
Greely County - Near Spalding to Ericson Tornado Damage Survey
Wheeler County - Near Barlett Tornado Damage Survey
Wheeler County - Near Ericson Tornado Damage Survey
Holt County - Near Chambers Tornado Damage Survey
Custer County - Near Arnold Tornado Damage Survey
