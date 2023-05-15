City of Lincoln promoting National Bike to Work Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The city of Lincoln is joining a nationwide effort to encourage communities to bike to work, asking you to use the bike pedal instead of the gas pedal.

The Capital City has more than 64 trails covering over 4,000 miles and Bike to Work week serves as an incentive to get the community out and about trying a different mode of transportation.

It can also be a way to get a workout in while on the way to work, and see new parts of the city. Stephanie Rouse with the city of Lincoln said that if you’ve ever thought about biking to work, now is the perfect opportunity.

“Grab a bike, grab a helmet, grab a lock and hit the road,” Rouse said.

It also is a way to help the environment, and save you time.

“It’s great to get you out of traffic, not sitting in rush hour traffic,” Rouse said. “It also helps with the environment reducing emissions.”

If you plan on heading out this week you’ll want to make sure that you have proper clothing, officials say pay attention to the weather before hand. If it’s going to be rainy, grab a water wicking jacket, if it’s going to be warmer be sure you’re hydrated and ready for your ride.

Some general reminders for drivers when seeing a biker are to slow down and give the biker three feet of space when passing - and stay out of designated bike lanes.

To promote this week, several events including special bike rides and discounts at a few Lincoln restaurants and shops will be held.

