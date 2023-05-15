DHHS asking for help finding 17-year-old missing for 2 years

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old.

Caden Debaun is a state ward who has been missing since May 9, 2021. Debaun was last seen in the Omaha area.

The DHHS is working with law enforcement to help find Debaun and has reached out to school districts throughout the state and known relatives.

The Department said it has contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and tried to make contact with him through social media accounts.

Anyone with information on Caden is asked to contact the Omaha Police Department at 1-402-444-5600 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

According to the Nebraska Foster Care Review Office, as of the end of 2022, 52 children and youth in out-of-home care and state wards were missing in Nebraska.

