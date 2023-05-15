Driver in critical condition following crash with semi in southeast Lincoln

Lincoln Police responded to a crash at 91st and Nebraska Parkway Sunday morning.
By Laura Halm
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is in critical condition following a crash at 91st Street and Nebraska Parkway on Sunday.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m., according to the Lincoln Police Department.

LPD said the driver of a semi truck was south on 91st Street turning left onto Nebraska Parkway, when he collided in the intersection with a Volkswagen Beetle that was driving north on 91st Street.

Officers said the 55-year-old driver of the Volkswagen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is in critical condition.

LPD said no citations have been given and drugs and alcohol are not suspected.

Lincoln Police responded to a crash at 91st Street and Nebraska Parkway on Sunday.
(Bill Rentschler)

