Easy ways to make your wedding more affordable

Consider DIY for decorations and other amenities
By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The average cost of a wedding in 2023 is expected to be around $29,000, about $1,000 more than 2022, according to wedding planning platform Zola.

Sara Bigham is a lifestyle contributor with the popular website and app, Eventbrite. She shared several ideas to help you reign in your wedding budget.

Look for free tastings

“I’ve seen these offered pretty regularly from catering companies and even restaurants,” Bigham said. “It’s a great way to nibble a few bites, see what might work for your menu at your wedding without having to pay for those very expensive catering tasting menus.”

Consider DIY flower arrangements

“Flowers are costly, so grab your girlfriends and do it yourself,” Bigham suggested. “There are plenty of flower arranging classes, flower crown workshops and even make your own bouquet classes found on Eventbrite.com

Do you own makeup

If you have a friend who is skilled, consider asking them to help. You can also look for a bridal makeup class to help find ideas, or search for makeup tutorial videos on TikTok.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash at 91st Street and Nebraska Parkway on Sunday.
Police respond to crash in southeast Lincoln
Omaha Police find missing 2-year-old girl
Two dog bars are set to open in Lincoln soon. Off Leash is one of the newest additions to...
Dog bar to open in Lincoln’s Telegraph District
Friday, May 12th, 2023 Tornado Warnings
Tornado survey information from Friday, May 12
5 women robbed at gunpoint in north Lincoln

Latest News

Leirion Gaylor Baird sworn in after being re-elected as Lincoln's mayor.
Lincoln Mayor and new city council members sworn in
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and 4 city council members, including James Michael Bowers, Tom...
Mayor, city council members sworn in on Monday
A U.S. Border Patrol agent leads a line of women to a van as they wait to apply for asylum...
US: Number of migrants fell 50% at southern border after immigration changes, but long term unclear
Government leaders have mixed messages on how states are managing the inflow of migrants...
Surge still ahead? States manage migrant influx after Title 42
State Sen. Merv Riepe of Omaha discusses his amendment for Legislative Bill 626 that would’ve...
Proposed 12-week abortion cutoff hits sooner than Riepe’s, with no exception for fetal anomalies