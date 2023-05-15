Family of missing Ryan Larsen sues Papillion-La Vista School District

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The family of Ryan Larsen, who’s been missing since May 2021, has filed a lawsuit against the Papillion-La Vista School District.

Ryan Larsen has autism and was 11 years old at the time of his disappearance on May 17, 2021, when he allegedly walked out of La Vista West Elementary School. Despite several searches, Ryan has not been found.

On Monday, May 15, the family filed suit against the Papillion-La Vista School District.

Court documents regarding the lawsuit allege that La Vista West Elementary School staff made no immediate attempts to prevent Ryan from leaving the school or to retrieve and return him to school.

The lawsuit also claims the school staff knew Ryan had to be supervised at all times as he had a history of running away from school, including in the weeks and months before his disappearance. The suit claims Ryan walked unattended out of the front doors of the school in the middle of the day.

Court documents also detail Ryan’s disabilities, claiming he was diagnosed with autism, absence seizures and Tourette’s, while also having “substantially delayed learning, social and communication skills due to his diagnoses.”

The legal proceedings come after a petition by Ryan’s mother to have him presumed dead was thrown out by a judge.

Tammi Larsen filed the petition in Sarpy County Court to have Ryan presumed dead earlier this year, claiming it was too unlikely he was still alive. That petition was later thrown out by a judge, arguing there wasn’t enough evidence to show Ryan was more likely dead than alive.

The family’s attorney Ryan Conway said the family still planned to sue the school district, despite the petition being thrown out. Conway said the family would file suit based on the “numerous state and federal law violations that school district committed when they failed to watch over Ryan Larsen when he was in their control.”

