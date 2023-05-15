Grand Island woman accused of attempted murder of infant

A three-month-old infant is safe after police say the mother tried to strangle her over the...
A three-month-old infant is safe after police say the mother tried to strangle her over the weekend.(WDTV)
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A three-month-old infant is safe after Grand Island Police say the mother tried to strangle her over the weekend.

Police said the woman called Grand Island Regional Medical Center looking for advice on how to hurt her baby.

When police arrived to the apartment complex the woman said she was having thoughts of choking her child and had applied pressure to her neck before stopping and calling the hospital.

GIPD said the child had a red mark on her neck but was otherwise unharmed and was placed in protective custody.

The woman was referred to the Hall County Attorney’s Office for attempted first-degree murder.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash at 91st Street and Nebraska Parkway on Sunday.
Police respond to crash in southeast Lincoln
Omaha Police find missing 2-year-old girl
Friday, May 12th, 2023 Tornado Warnings
Tornado survey information from Friday, May 12
Two dog bars are set to open in Lincoln soon. Off Leash is one of the newest additions to...
Dog bar to open in Lincoln’s Telegraph District
5 women robbed at gunpoint in north Lincoln

Latest News

Ryan Larsen has been missing since May 2021 after he allegedly walked out of La Vista West...
Family of missing Ryan Larsen sues Papillion-La Vista School District
Friday, May 12th, 2023 Tornado Warnings
Tornado survey information from Friday, May 12
Tornado Survey Information - Monday Update
Friday, May 12th Tornado Survey Information - Monday Update
Man assaulted first responders in casino parking lot, Lincoln Police say