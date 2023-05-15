Horse dies at Churchill Downs, 8th recent fatality at home of Kentucky Derby

Horses come through the first turn during the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at...
Horses come through the first turn during the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A horse died Sunday after a race at Churchill Downs, making it the eighth fatality in recent weeks at the home of the Kentucky Derby.

Rio Moon “suffered a catastrophic injury to his left foreleg a few strides after the wire,” according to notes in the Equibase chart for the sixth race.

The 3-year-old colt ridden by Martin Garcia was euthanized, the chart said. Rio Moon was trained by Dale Romans and was winless in six career starts with earnings of $11,621.

Two horses were euthanized after being injured in races on the Kentucky Derby undercard on May 6. Five others were euthanized after training and racing incidents at the track in the days leading up to the Derby.

Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. was indefinitely suspended by Churchill Downs during Derby week after two of his horses collapsed on the track and died. Kentucky racing officials scratched his Derby entry, Lord Miles, too.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash at 91st Street and Nebraska Parkway on Sunday.
Police respond to crash in southeast Lincoln
Omaha Police find missing 2-year-old girl
Two dog bars are set to open in Lincoln soon. Off Leash is one of the newest additions to...
Dog bar to open in Lincoln’s Telegraph District
Friday, May 12th, 2023 Tornado Warnings
Tornado survey information from Friday, May 12
5 women robbed at gunpoint in north Lincoln

Latest News

Leirion Gaylor Baird sworn in after being re-elected as Lincoln's mayor.
Lincoln Mayor and new city council members sworn in
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and 4 city council members, including James Michael Bowers, Tom...
Mayor, city council members sworn in on Monday
A U.S. Border Patrol agent leads a line of women to a van as they wait to apply for asylum...
US: Number of migrants fell 50% at southern border after immigration changes, but long term unclear
Government leaders have mixed messages on how states are managing the inflow of migrants...
Surge still ahead? States manage migrant influx after Title 42
State Sen. Merv Riepe of Omaha discusses his amendment for Legislative Bill 626 that would’ve...
Proposed 12-week abortion cutoff hits sooner than Riepe’s, with no exception for fetal anomalies