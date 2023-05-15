Lincoln Mayor and new city council members sworn in
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and four city council members were sworn in following Monday’s council meeting.
Mayor Gaylor Baird was re-elected for her second four-year term. Council members sworn in include:
- James Michael Bowers, who was re-elected to the District 1 seat
- Tom Duden fills the District 2 seat vacated by Richard Meginnis
- Justin Carlson fills the District 3 seat vacated by Michelle Suarez
- Brodey Weber fills the District 4 seat vacated by Tammy Ward
Council members continuing their terms are Sändra Washington, Tom Beckius and Bennie Shobe, all At Large.
