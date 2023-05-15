Lincoln Mayor and new city council members sworn in

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and four city council members were sworn in following Monday’s council meeting.

Mayor Gaylor Baird was re-elected for her second four-year term. Council members sworn in include:

James Michael Bowers, who was re-elected to the District 1 seat

Tom Duden fills the District 2 seat vacated by Richard Meginnis

Justin Carlson fills the District 3 seat vacated by Michelle Suarez

Brodey Weber fills the District 4 seat vacated by Tammy Ward

Council members continuing their terms are Sändra Washington, Tom Beckius and Bennie Shobe, all At Large.

New city council members taking the oath of office. (City of Lincoln)

