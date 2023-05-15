Lincoln Mayor and new city council members sworn in

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and 4 city council members, including James Michael Bowers, Tom Duden, Justin Carlson, and Brodey Weber were sworn in on Monday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and four city council members were sworn in following Monday’s council meeting.

Mayor Gaylor Baird was re-elected for her second four-year term. Council members sworn in include:

  • James Michael Bowers, who was re-elected to the District 1 seat
  • Tom Duden fills the District 2 seat vacated by Richard Meginnis
  • Justin Carlson fills the District 3 seat vacated by Michelle Suarez
  • Brodey Weber fills the District 4 seat vacated by Tammy Ward

Council members continuing their terms are Sändra Washington, Tom Beckius and Bennie Shobe, all At Large.

New city council members taking the oath of office.
New city council members taking the oath of office.(City of Lincoln)

