Long-time educator, sidekick therapy dog to retire at end of school year

For one Lincoln principal, it’s a feeling she knows all too well and this upcoming last day of school will be her last day for good.

Dr. Wendy Badje and Reggie are a classic package deal in the halls of Rousseau Elementary School.

Dr. Badje has four decades of experience in Nebraska schools under her belt, and Reggie has 11 years under his therapy dog vest.

Rousseau is their last post, the pair will retire after this school year comes to a close.

“Sometimes people think change is kind of scary but to me, change has always been really good,” Dr. Badje said. “And I’ve always liked the last place I’ve been the most and so change has been good for me and but I really love my 11 years here at Rousseau.”

Dr. Badje spent time as a physical education and third-grade teacher before working in administration.

“I was with a principal who really changed me as a teacher,” Dr. Badje said. “And so then I decided that’s what I want to do. I want to be a principal because I impact all the teachers who then impact all the kids.”

When she started as principal, Reggie started too.

Dr. Badje and Reggie will be retiring from their post at Rousseau Elementary School at the end of May

He’s a rescue dog that was originally trained to be a service dog but didn’t like to fetch, so his trainers transitioned him to Edu-Pup, a program that trains dogs for schools.

Now, Reggie has just one job, to be loved by students.

“When you get new students throughout the school year, and maybe they’re a little bit nervous coming to a new school, they see Reggie. And that just is a bond that, oh my gosh, you have a dog here at school. And so it just makes them want to come to Rousseau.”

So May 25th, the last day for Dr. Badje and Reggie will be at school with students, will be sad but it will also be the start of something exciting and new for the duo.

Dr. Badje plans to pick up some new hobbies like golf, and pickleball, and to spend more time with her grandchildren.

As for Reggie, it’s a summer of adjusting.

“Summers are a little bit hard for him because he doesn’t get all the attention,” Dr. Badje. “So I told some of the staff we might have to come and visit when he needs his pets from kids and staff.”

Dr. Badje has taught in Omaha, Elmwood, Malcolm, and Lincoln.

