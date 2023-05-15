Man assaulted first responders in casino parking lot, Lincoln Police say

(KOLN)
By Laura Halm
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing charges after officers claim he assaulted first responders in a parking lot in southwest Lincoln.

The Lincoln Police Department said Sunday night, around 10:19 p.m. officers were dispatched to WarHorse Casino on a report of an intoxicated man lying in the parking lot.

First responders with Lincoln Fire and Rescue were the first to arrive and told police the man became aggressive with them.

Officers said they saw first responders restraining a 32-year-old man on the ground.

LPD claims the man reportedly pushed a first responder and tried punching another in the face.

He refused to enter a cruiser and had to be carried to the backseat, according to police. According to LPD, the man kicked an officer in the face and chest while in the cruiser.

The 32-year-old man is facing three counts of assault on an officer/health care professional as well as resisting arrest charges.

