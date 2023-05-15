Manhunt continues for Blair murder suspect

A manhunt continues for the man accused in a fatal shooting
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - An intense search continues for a Council Bluffs man accused of shooting the mother of his child and killing her brother.

Elijah Logan, 22, has been on the run since Friday when investigators say he busted into a home in Blair — down the street from the high school — around 6:30 in the morning.

The mother told investigators he shot her in the legs several times. Her infant was with her and not harmed. Police say Logan is the father of the child.

The mother’s brother, 34-year-old Jordan Ely, was shot and killed. The family set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

It happened at their home at 10th and Park near Blair high school. The suspect, Elijah Logan, did not live there. He lives in Council Bluffs according to investigators.

In court documents, detectives determined that he had parked in an alley behind the home. The mother says Elijah Logan fled in his green Jeep SUV with license plate NAM032.

Police are looking for a man in connection to a homicide in Blair

There is an arrest warrant out for Elijah Logan’s arrest. The U.S. Marshal has been searching for him since Friday. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Call 911 if you have information on his whereabouts.

