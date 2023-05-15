Nearly a dozen new areas of road work in Lincoln on Monday

.
.(Lincoln Transportation & Utilities (LTU))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation & Utilities will starting working on various road projects across several sections of the Capital City on Monday, weather permitting.

One of them is on 48th Street between Old Cheney and Briarpark/Rentworth, where LTU says drivers can expect a northbound closure for pavement repairs.

“This section of the project is expected to reopen in mid-June,” the department said in a press release.

Over a half-dozen other areas around Lincoln will also see some type of road work starting on Monday; they are listed below.

- 48th from O to the Target driveway; various northbound and southbound lane closures for utility work

- 56th from Vine to T; southbound lane closure for utility work

- 66th from Vine to Q; southbound lane closure for utility work

- 70th from Badger to Pine Lake; northbound closure for turn lane construction

- 70th from Garland to Leighton; northbound lane closure for tree removal

- 84th from Sandalwood to O; northbound and southbound inside lane closures for the ongoing paving project

- West A from SW 15th to SW 17th; westbound lane closure for street light repair

- Cornhusker from 27th to State Fair Park Drive; eastbound outside lane closure for manhole repairs

- K Street from 14th to 16th; lane closure for sidewalk repair

- O Street from 50th to 46th; westbound lane closures for utility work

