Nighttime road work to begin Monday night on I-80 in Seward County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says nighttime road work will get underway on I-80 in Seward County on Monday night, weather permitting.

NDOT says the construction will span from just west of the Pleasant Dale exit to just west of the Milford exit, and will include various repairs of the stretch of interstate.

“Traffic will be maintained with lane closures from the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m., Sunday through Saturday,” the department said in a press release. “A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect.”

NDOT says the project should wrap up sometime in December.

