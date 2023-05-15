NSAA State Baseball Championship Highlights and Scores (Monday, May 15)

Wahoo/BN/LL vs. Omaha Skutt
Wahoo/BN/LL vs. Omaha Skutt(Kevin Sjuts)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA State Baseball Championship is underway at Werner Park and Tal Anderson Field.

Class A:

FINAL: Grand Island, 2, Gretna 0

Bellevue West vs. Papillion La Vista South, 1 p.m.

Millard West vs. Creighton Prep, 4 p.m.

Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South, 7 p.m.

CLASS B:

FINAL: Gross Catholic 13, Platte Valley 2

Wahoo/BN/LL vs. Skutt Catholic, 1 p.m.

Elkhorn North vs. Beatrice, 4 p.m.

Elkhorn vs. Norris, 7 p.m.

Class C

Conc/BT/OCA vs. DC West, 10 a.m.

Plattsmouth vs. Wayne, 1 p.m.

Malcolm vs. Platteview, 4 p.m.

Roncalli Catholic vs. Cent City/ Fullerton/Centura

NSAA Baseball Championship website

