Tuesday Forecast: Warmer with more sunshine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A pretty nice Tuesday & Wednesday is expected across the region with warmer temperatures, sunnier skies with a few areas getting the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

The sunshine and seasonal temperatures return to the 1011 region on Tuesday. While mostly sunny skies are on tap for majority of the day.... eastern areas will start off on the mostly cloudy side for the morning hours. Majority of the area will be dry on Tuesday but a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the evening in western Nebraska. The overall, sunny skies will be paired with pleasant temperatures that will be back into the mid 70s.

Mostly sunny day with the chance for isolated rain and thunderstorms in western areas by the evening. (KOLN)

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Mostly clear skies will persist through the overnight hours. Low temperatures will fall to near average in the 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Even warmer conditions return for Wednesday! High temperatures will bump back up onto the upper 70s to mid 80s. It’ll be another mostly sunny day with a late afternoon to evening isolated rain to thunderstorm chance for portions of central and western areas. A few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon to evening for portions of the Panhandle and western Nebraska. Damaging winds will be the main storm threat. Otherwise, the rest of the area will be mostly sunny and dry.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Mostly sunny skies most of the day. Isolated rain and thunderstorm chances pop into western and central areas in the late afternoon to evening. (KOLN)

A few isolated strong to severe storms possible in the Panhandle and western Nebraska in the afternoon and evening. (KOLN)

The next best chance for rain and thunderstorms will be Thursday and into Friday and then we are looking dry as we head into the weekend and next Monday. Temperatures will hangout in the 70s and 80s.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.