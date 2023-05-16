10% of sales from 68 Runza Restaurants go to Team Jack Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When you really want a Runza and that Runza happens to send 10% of proceeds to the Team Jack Foundation, it’s a lunch, dinner or snack that hits the spot. Team Jack raises awareness and money for brain cancer research and it teamed up with Runza restaurants on Tuesday to raise money for brain cancer research.

Sixty-eight of the 88 Runza locations participated on Tuesday. 10% of all total sales in-store, in the drive through or on the Runza App are going to help Team Jack.

“It will go towards research,” said Bri Hoffman, with the Team Jack Foundation. “We have a lot of different projects that we’re funding right now everything from, you know, the multiple tumor types, multiple kinds of treatments.”

In turn, the money will impact kids like Jack Hoffman. Jack was diagnosed with brain cancer as a child, and his father Andy died of brain cancer two years ago.

“So kids like me and people, like my father don’t have to go through the stuff that we had to do,” Jack said.

When approached about the opportunity, Runza was all in.

“The Runza store footprint kind of matches, you know, where team Jack families are coming from,” said Becky Perrett, the Director of Marketing for Runza Restaurants. “And it’s just one of those situations where we we’d love to have the opportunity to give back and we know that this is such an important cause.”

The Hoffmans recognize how Nebraska has rallied around them at every step in the journey.

“For us, it’s always about being thankful, you know,” Bri said. “We’re just thankful for everyone that helps support the foundation and help support these kids and their families. You know, we have a lot of our friends going through some tough times right now. And it’s just, you know, it’s really important to them.”

If you missed out on your Runza on Tuesday and would still like to give, you can check out the Team Jack Foundation website.

