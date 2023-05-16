19 crashes killed 22 people across Nebraska in April 2023

By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska officials released statistics regarding fatal crashes in April 2023.

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, 19 fatal crashes led to 22 deaths throughout the month of April.

Of the 22 people who died, 11 weren’t wearing seatbelts.

Most of the crashes were on highways, while only one was on the interstate. There were six fatal crashes on local roads.

Three of the fatalities were motorcyclists.

One of the fatal crashes involved a collision with a cow.

April 2023 saw eight more crash deaths compared to last year. April 2022 saw 14 fatalities in crashes on Nebraska roads.

So far in 2023, there have been 65 fatalities in 60 crashes across Nebraska.

