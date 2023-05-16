92.9 The Eagle to hold 22nd Annual Combat Hunger Event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The radio station, 92.9 The Eagle, will be hosting the 22nd Annual Combat Hunger Event on Saturday to honor Armed Forces Day.

The event will take place at Super Saver on 48th and O streets from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with 92.9’s Scott Kaye and Joe Skare broadcasting live and asking the community to stop out and make a donation.

At the event, the community will be able to stop by and drop off any nonperishable food items and monetary donations to go to the Food Bank of Lincoln. Donors can also make online monetary donations at the Food Bank of Lincoln’s website.

Donors will be able to receive a 92.9The Eagle t-shirt donated by Art F/X Screen Printing & Embroidery as long as supplies last.

In addition to the Saturday event, all Super Saver locations will have a blue Food Bank barrel that will be accepting Combat Hunger donations, including Super Savers outside of Lincoln, from May 15 to May 20.

