Authorities looking for missing 11-year-old from York

Mercedes American Horse, 11, has been missing since May 8, 2023 out of York, Nebraska
Mercedes American Horse, 11, has been missing since May 8, 2023 out of York, Nebraska(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - A girl has been missing from York for more than a week.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, 11-year-old Mercedes American Horse from York, Neb. has been missing since May 8.

Mercedes Horse disappeared from her home in York on May 8 and was last seen wearing a long black sleeve shirt, black shorts, white shoes and carrying a pink backpack.

She is 5′0″ and weighs 104 Ibs. She’s American Indian and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Mercedes or her disappearance is urged to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the York Police Department at 1-402-363-2640.

