Authorities searching for missing 65-year-old woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory at the request of Lincoln Police for a missing woman.

Authorities say they’re searching for 65-year-old Carmen Banks-Ruiz.

LPD says Banks-Ruiz is 5′7″, approximately 125 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair. Police add that Banks-Ruiz was last seen in the area of 41st and Baldwin around 11 pm Monday night.

“She is believed to be wearing the same coat seen in the attached photo with a black scarf, black leggings and black shoes.

NSP adds that Banks-Ruiz suffers from dementia and does not have her medications with her.

You’re asked to call police at 402-441-6000 if you see her.

