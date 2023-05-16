Capital Humane Society sees uptick in dogs in shelter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Amid the uptick in temperatures, the Capital Humane Society is seeing an influx of dogs come through their doors. They’re they’re on track to take in over 3,000 dogs this year, the most since 2011.

Between the two CHS locations such as the intake center and the adoption center, the shelter has 104 dog beds. They’ve been operating at 80 percent to 90 percent capacity. March brought in 267 dogs, April brought in 274 and May is on track to meet those numbers.

It’s in part to a decreasing number of people claiming lost dogs and slower adoption rates. But the shelter is only supposed to be a short term stop in a dogs journey.

“The shelter is going to be a stressful place for any animal, there’s a lot of unfamiliar noises smells other animals and it can be stressful on those animals,” Matt Madcharo, the executive director said. “We want to make their stay at the shelter as short as possible.”

Another reason behind the uptick, more people surrendering their dogs than ever before. The increase in dogs mean staff have to run more behavior assessments, perform more medical procedures and spend more money on food and toys.

You can help the humane society by making sure when you adopt a dog that you’re going to be able to take care of it. Whether that’s through a big move or a life event. If you’re not in a place to adopt you can foster a dog, this means temporarily caring for them in your home. It takes some stress off staff, and is a break for the dog too.

If you are in a position where you think you need to surrender your dog, the Capital Humane Society is asking that you try to hold onto them for a big longer while they deal with the capacity.

“If people are in a situation where they aren’t able to take care of their pet anymore we are here to take that animal,” Madcharo said. “But if it’s a situation where you are able to hold on to the pet for a little bit longer we can maybe work with you.”

Madcharo said they can help set owners up with someone that can help teach owners how to deal with certain behaviors or provide vouchers for low-cost medical care.

CHS could also always use donations such as monetary, food, treats or towels. Volunteers are also needed to help walk the dogs and spend time with them.

