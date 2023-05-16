Controlled burns scheduled for Wilderness Park

Lincoln Parks and Recreation staff will be conducting controlled burns in two locations near central Wilderness Park on Tuesday.
By Abigail Carrera
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Parks and Recreation staff will be conducting controlled burns in two locations near central Wilderness Park on Tuesday.

The controlled burns are expected to take place from around 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. but may be be delayed to Wednesday, May 17, depending on the weather.

The locations and closures include:

  • The Wilderness Park trailhead and parking lot on South First Street between Pioneers Boulevard and Old Cheney Road will be closed until Thursday, May 18, to accommodate a prairie burn just east of South First Street and north of the parking lot.
  • The hiking/biking trail in Wilderness Park between markers 18 and 24 will be closed to accommodate a prairie burn just west of the Jamaica North Trail between Pioneers Boulevard and Old Cheney Road. The Jamaica North Trail will remain open. The trails are scheduled to be closed until Thursday, May 18.

The public is advised to avoid the area while the controlled burns take place.

