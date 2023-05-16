Deputies find credit cards and forgery device following I-80 traffic stop in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More than a dozen credit cards were found and two people from Ohio were arrested following a traffic stop on I-80.

Monday around 1 p.m., deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car on I-80 eastbound near mile marker 394.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said deputies stopped the car for speeding and could smell marijuana as they approached the car. According to Sheriff Wagner, that led to a probable cause search of the vehicle where deputies found a small amount of marijuana, as well as 17 different credit cards and an embossing machine.

Deputies said the credit cards had names that did not match the people in the vehicle and some cards had just a magnetic strip.

Sheriff Wagner said investigators are working to see if the credit cards were stolen or if they were fabricated.

Creshawna Thomas, 26, and Kameron Locklear, 25, were arrested and are facing criminal possession of forgery device charges. Both are from Ohio.

